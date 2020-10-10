Man, 24, suffers serious injuries from an apparent stabbing in Kalihi

A 24-year-old man suffered serious injuries from an apparent stabbing early this morning in Kalihi, according to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report.
Paramedics administered life-saving treatment to the man who suffered “stab and slash type wounds” to the back of his head and upper back around 1 a.m. today at the area fronting 535 Dillingham Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
No further details were immediately available.
