Letters: Plan unfair to residents traveling interisland; Irresponsible Trump puts himself above all; Electoral College diminishes value of vote

While recognizing the severity of the pandemic and its effect on our island population, I believe it is very wrong for the state to open for trans-Pacific travelers with testing and no quarantining, but not to residents needing to travel interisland.

There are many reasons Hawaii residents need to go interisland. As far as I can figure from this information mess, if I need to go to Hawaii island, I should travel to the mainland, get tested, and fly to Hawaii island. Huh?

Stewart Carpenter

Kailua

Irresponsible Trump puts himself above all

President Donald Trump’s behavior from the very beginning of the pandemic has been a disgrace and wrong. The proof: Trump’s current diagnosis of COVID-19 and subsequent hospitalization at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

If most people were presented with this scenario, a sane, logical individual would recognize the seriousness of this diagnosis and listen to the advice of his or her doctors. To underscore the seriousness of the disease in this 74-year-old, obese male, the list of medications being used should be warning enough.

In spite of this, our “stable genius” president left the presidential suite at Walter Reed for no other reason than to engage in a photo-op — driving around the grounds to wave to his fans. How irresponsible. How stupid.

Prior to this hospitalization, if there was any doubt as to what or who the president puts first, there should now be no doubt. It’s “I, me, my”!

Michael Diamant

Koloa, Kauai

Electoral College diminishes value of vote

In response to Eric Nedzweckas’ specious argument promoting the enduring value of the Electoral College (“Electoral College guards against mob rule in U.S.,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 7), I’ll admit that state sovereignty was a key issue in the 18th century.

However, it is not clear to me today why a state line should diminish (or increase) the value of a citizen’s vote. He concludes that “51% of the people may take away the rights of the other 49.”

Keep in mind that in 2016, 46.1% of American voters took away the rights of the other 53.9% when it chose the current ineffectual, narcissistic, deceitful and amoral president.

J. Marc Rosen

Kaneohe

Give front-line workers a restaurant card, too

Yes, the restaurant cards are a good idea and yes, the unemployed deserve this. But how about the front-line workers who have been working scared, stressed, tired and overworked? We would love to be treated to a restaurant meal.

Liz McCarthy

Kailua

