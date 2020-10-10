comscore In the Sahara, refugees find solace in community baking | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
In the Sahara, refugees find solace in community baking

  • By Story and photos by Matteo De Maya New York Times
  Natural coloring from beetroots is added to dough, above. The bakers have few resources and must work with what grows in the area.

  A Sahrawi woman holds a tray of pastries created in a baking workshop held in a refugee settlement in the Algerian desert.

Sahrawi women living in a Western Sahara resettlement camp have learned to make pastries for the families and for income. Read more

