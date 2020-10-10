comscore Hawaiian Telcom offers mental health day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Telcom offers mental health day

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaiian Telcom announced the launch of its Take a Minute Day program that gives all regular employees one day away from work per quarter to help alleviate stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
Mayor Caldwell says Oahu could move to the next reopening level in two weeks

Scroll Up