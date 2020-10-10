Hawaii News Hawaiian Telcom offers mental health day By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Telcom announced the launch of its Take a Minute Day program that gives all regular employees one day away from work per quarter to help alleviate stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Telcom announced the launch of its Take a Minute Day program that gives all regular employees one day away from work per quarter to help alleviate stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. World Mental Health Day is observed annually on Oct. 10. “Understanding that the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced many challenges and stressors into all of our lives, we implemented this program to create a culture of self-care and to give our employees another tool to help them so they can be their best selves at work and at home,” Hawaiian Telcom human resources director Kira Higa said. Hawaiian Telcom said the program began this month and will run through the end of 2021, when it will be reevaluated. Previous Story Mayor Caldwell says Oahu could move to the next reopening level in two weeks