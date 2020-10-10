Hawaiian Telcom offers mental health day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Telcom announced the launch of its Take a Minute Day program that gives all regular employees one day away from work per quarter to help alleviate stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Mental Health Day is observed annually on Oct. 10.

“Understanding that the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced many challenges and stressors into all of our lives, we implemented this program to create a culture of self-care and to give our employees another tool to help them so they can be their best selves at work and at home,” Hawaiian Telcom human resources director Kira Higa said.

Hawaiian Telcom said the program began this month and will run through the end of 2021, when it will be reevaluated.