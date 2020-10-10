Television and radio – Oct. 10, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Formula One German Grand Prix qualif.
|2:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Xfinity Drive for the Cure 250
|9:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
|Texas vs. Oklahoma
|6 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Virginia Tech at North Carolina
|6 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Florida at Texas A&M
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Missouri at LSU
|6 a.m.
|SECA
|NA/219
|1041
|South Carolina at Vanderbilt
|6 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|N.C. State at Virginia
|6 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Duke at Syracuse
|6:30 a.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|The Citadel at Army
|7:30 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Texas Tech at Iowa State
|9:30 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Tennessee at Georgia
|9:30 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Texas-San Antonio at BYU
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Kansas State at TCU
|10 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Arkansas at Auburn
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Middle Tennessee at Florida International
|10 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi
|10 a.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|Pittsburgh at Boston College
|10 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Temple at Navy
|noon
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Miami at Clemson
|1:30 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Florida State at Notre Dame
|1:30 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Mississippi State at Kentucky
|1:30 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Alabama at Mississippi
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|UTEP at Louisiana Tech
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Marshall at Western Kentucky
|1:30 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|Charlotte at North Texas
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|GOLF
|European BMW PGA Championship
|midnight
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Women’s PGA Championship
|5 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Women’s PGA Championship
|6 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Champions SAS Championship
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston
|5:30 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|MOTORCYLES
|MotoAmerica Superbike Indianapolis
|9 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Lucas Oil Motocross Pala
|noon
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|FA Women’s Super Cup: Manchester City vs. Tottenham
|1:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|TENNIS
|French Open: girls finals (continued)
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|French Open: women’s final
|3 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|French Open: women’s doubles final
|11:30 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Sunday
|AUTO RACING
|Formula One German Grand Prix
|2:05 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|NASCAR Cup Bank of America Roval 400
|8:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|BASEBALL: ALCS
|Astros vs. Rays
|1:30 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|BASKETBALL: NBA FINALS
|Game 6: Lakers vs. Heat
|1:30 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Raiders at Chiefs
|7 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Dolphins at 49ers
|10 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Giants at Cowboys
|10:25 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Vikings at Seahawks
|2:30 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|GOLF
|European BMW PGA Championship
|midnight
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Women’s PGA Championship
|4 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Women’s PGA Championship
|6 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Champions SAS Championship
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|MOTORCYLES
|MotoAmerica Superbike Indianapolis
|5 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MotoAmerica Superbike Indianapolis
|9 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOCCER
|FA Wom Super Cup: Brghtn vs. Arsenal
|1:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|FA Wom Super Cup: Chelsea vs. Man City
|3:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|UEFA Nations League: France vs. Portugal
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Mexican: Santos Laguna vs. Tijuana
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS
|French Open: women’s doubles final (cont.)
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|French Open: men’s final
|3 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
|Duke at North Carolina
|11:30 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|CFB: Florida at Texas A&M
|6 a.m.
|1500-AM
|CFB: Miami at Clemson
|1:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
|SUNDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Rams at Washington
|7 a.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|NFL: Raiders at Chiefs
|7 a.m.
|830-AM
|NFL: Jaguars at Texans
|7 a.m
|1500-AM
|NFL: Dolphins at 49ers (JIP)
|10:05 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NFL: Colts at Browns
|10:25 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|NBA Finals, Gm 6: Lakers vs. Heat
|1:30 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB: Astros vs. Rays
|1:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
|NFL: Vikings at Seahawks
|2:20 p.m.
|990-AM, 1500-AM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.