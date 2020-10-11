Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Na-young and Se-jun look for work on ‘That’s the Way It Is’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! COURTESY JEFF CHUNG Honolulu Star-Advertiser columnist Jeff Chung. This week’s synopses of Korean dramas televised on KBFD TV. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “That’s the Way It Is” Episode 37 6:40 p.m. today Na-young and Se-jun start looking for jobs, which isn’t easy. But they are still happy they can be together. Seung-chul shows up at So-hee’s without warning. Episode 38 7:45 p.m. today Hyun-woo feels guilty when Jae-hyun called crying to Se-hee and goes over to see him. He admits his immaturity and asks for forgiveness. Min-ho decides to have Ji-sun move out. “Teacher Oh Soon-nam” Episodes 45-46 7:45 p.m. Monday Se-hee asks Yu-min if he still has feelings for Soon-nam. Se-hee is shocked to her core when she sees Bok-hee regaining consciousness. The truck driver also regains consciousness. In a state of anxiety, Se-hee pressures Yu-min to come back to his place. Doo-mul tells Soon-nam to get her head straight and look for a witness. Se-hee tries to find a way to make sure no one wakes up. Episodes 47-48 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Yu-min is enraged seeing Doo-mul and Soon-nam come out together from the house. Se-hee realizes she’s missing the letter S from her bracelet. Soon-nam finds that piece among Bok-hee’s belongings. Yu-min finds out Doo-mul is Charley Kang and rushes to the wedding. Se-hee falls into a state of panic when she sees her bracelet piece on Myeong-ja’s SNS. “Alice” Episode 9 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Tae-yi wants to stop Jin-gyeom’s death in the future by finding the killer, while Jin-gyeom pursues the agents of Alice to save Tae-yi. Meanwhile, Min-hyuk is beginning to learn the truth about his family. Episode 10 7:45 p.m. Thursday Tae-yi suspects that Chief Go is Jin-gyeom’s killer. Jin-gyeom goes to meet the ’92 killer; the killer knows who murdered Jin-gyeom’s mother. After learning the truth, Min-hyuk returns to meet his son. “Do You Like Brahms?” Episode 7 7:45 p.m. Friday A friendship in crisis, family debt and oppressive piano lessons from his mentor have Joon-young struggling to hold it together. Song-ah has become Joon-young’s only source of confidence. However, a strange rumor threatens their relationship. Episode 8 7:45 p.m. Saturday Feeling the pressure and scrutiny of the people around her, Song-ah loses the confidence to be with Joon-young and distances herself from him. Meanwhile, Joon-young deals harshly with Jung-kyung, who came to see him and then rushes to Song-ah to tell her something. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Wingfoiling is the latest craze in watersports