K-Drama: Na-young and Se-jun look for work on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

This week’s synopses

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 37

6:40 p.m. today

Na-young and Se-jun start looking for jobs, which isn’t easy. But they are still happy they can be together. Seung-chul shows up at So-hee’s without warning.

Episode 38

7:45 p.m. today

Hyun-woo feels guilty when Jae-hyun called crying to Se-hee and goes over to see him. He admits his immaturity and asks for forgiveness. Min-ho decides to have Ji-sun move out.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 45-46

7:45 p.m. Monday

Se-hee asks Yu-min if he still has feelings for Soon-nam. Se-hee is shocked to her core when she sees Bok-hee regaining consciousness. The truck driver also regains consciousness. In a state of anxiety, Se-hee pressures Yu-min to come back to his place. Doo-mul tells Soon-nam to get her head straight and look for a witness. Se-hee tries to find a way to make sure no one wakes up.

Episodes 47-48

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Yu-min is enraged seeing Doo-mul and Soon-nam come out together from the house. Se-hee realizes she’s missing the letter S from her bracelet. Soon-nam finds that piece among Bok-hee’s belongings. Yu-min finds out Doo-mul is Charley Kang and rushes to the wedding. Se-hee falls into a state of panic when she sees her bracelet piece on Myeong-ja’s SNS.

“Alice”

Episode 9

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Tae-yi wants to stop Jin-gyeom’s death in the future by finding the killer, while Jin-gyeom pursues the agents of Alice to save Tae-yi. Meanwhile, Min-hyuk is beginning to learn the truth about his family.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Tae-yi suspects that Chief Go is Jin-gyeom’s killer. Jin-gyeom goes to meet the ’92 killer; the killer knows who murdered Jin-gyeom’s mother. After learning the truth, Min-hyuk returns to meet his son.

“Do You Like Brahms?”

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Friday

A friendship in crisis, family debt and oppressive piano lessons from his mentor have Joon-young struggling to hold it together. Song-ah has become Joon-young’s only source of confidence. However, a strange rumor threatens their relationship.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Feeling the pressure and scrutiny of the people around her, Song-ah loses the confidence to be with Joon-young and distances herself from him. Meanwhile, Joon-young deals harshly with Jung-kyung, who came to see him and then rushes to Song-ah to tell her something.

