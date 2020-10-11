comscore On the Scene with Jake Shimabukuro | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

On the Scene with Jake Shimabukuro

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:49 p.m.
  • Courtesy Jake Shimabukuro

    Courtesy Jake Shimabukuro

Jake Shimabukuro began playing the ukulele when he was 4. His first teacher was his mother. Several years later he took lessons at Roy Sakuma’s ukulele studio in Kaimuki. Read more

Previous Story
Wingfoiling is the latest craze in watersports

Scroll Up