comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life — Oct. 11, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life — Oct. 11, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 7:32 p.m.
  • Honolulu resident Francis Arakaki discovered a sign for Pizza Aloha while traveling in Laos in January. Photo by Richard Dahilig.

    Honolulu resident Francis Arakaki discovered a sign for Pizza Aloha while traveling in Laos in January. Photo by Richard Dahilig.

  • Hikari Takahashi of Honolulu was happy to find Honolulu Coffee for sale at Osaka Station in Osaka, Japan, in February. Photo by Kevin Kuroda.

    Hikari Takahashi of Honolulu was happy to find Honolulu Coffee for sale at Osaka Station in Osaka, Japan, in February. Photo by Kevin Kuroda.

  • Four-year-old Kahiau Hinkley from Oahu found a sweet respite from 100-degree heat at this shave ice truck at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Jacksonville, Fla., in July. Photo by Meemee Hinkley.

    Four-year-old Kahiau Hinkley from Oahu found a sweet respite from 100-degree heat at this shave ice truck at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Jacksonville, Fla., in July. Photo by Meemee Hinkley.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas showrooms, theaters allowed to open

Scroll Up