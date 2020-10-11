Signs of Hawaiian Life — Oct. 11, 2020
Honolulu resident Francis Arakaki discovered a sign for Pizza Aloha while traveling in Laos in January. Photo by Richard Dahilig.
Hikari Takahashi of Honolulu was happy to
find Honolulu Coffee for sale at Osaka Station
in Osaka, Japan, in February.
Photo by Kevin Kuroda.
Four-year-old Kahiau Hinkley from Oahu found a sweet respite from 100-degree heat at this shave ice truck at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Jacksonville, Fla., in July. Photo by Meemee Hinkley.
