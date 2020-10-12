Kauai firefighters extinguish fire that engulfed Kapaa home

A Kapaa house fire displaced one person, who was home at the time of the fire, and completely destroyed structure on Sunday.

The Kauai Fire Department issued a news release today saying that the person managed to safely exit the home without injuries before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:40 a.m. to Kumole Street after receiving reports of a residential fire.

They arrived on scene shortly afterward and found the house completely engulfed in flames.

The fire was brought under control shortly before noon, and fully extinguished a few minutes later.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $225,000.