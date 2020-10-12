Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to begin Army Reserve duty

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is heading off to Army Reserve duty Tuesday, where she will undergo training as a civil affairs officer for four weeks, a news release announced today.

While she is on duty, Gabbard’s congressional staff will continue to work on her behalf to serve Hawaii residents through “individual constituent casework and coordination with local authorities, as well as continuing policy work in Washington, D.C.”

Gabbard, a major, serves as a civil affairs officer in the U.S. Army Reserves. She has served as a soldier for more than 17 years and served in two Middle East deployments and multiple joint training exercises with other countries.

She was also activated twice to respond to natural disasters and community crises, including the November 2014 Kilauea lava flow and the May 2018 lava flow through Lower Puna.