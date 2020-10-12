Maui offering grants to small, local farmers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui County and Maui Economic Opportunity launched a $2.5 million agriculture grant program to help small farmers in the county.

The Agriculture Micro Grants Program provides grant funding of up to $25,000 to farmers on Maui, Molokai and Lanai.

Applications are available online at meoinc.org.

“This program will benefit local consumers by improving the availability of local produce, livestock and poultry in Maui County, while also increasing farm capacity, productivity, name recognition and income for farmers,” Mayor Mike Victorino said.

To qualify, farmers must:

>> Be operating a farm within Maui County, raising crops, livestock, poultry or other farm products.

>> Hold a Hawaii general excise tax license as of July 1.

>> Provide a copy of an IRS Schedule F form filed for 2019.

>> Be a Maui resident for at least one year prior to date of application.

County Council budget provisions include a preference for socially disadvantaged applicants, including women and Native Hawaiians.

Preference will be given to food-producing farm businesses that operate on less than an aggregate of 12 acres within the county.

Grant funds will be approved for one or more of the following:

>> Expanding farm yield capacity and production.

>> Improving safety and health practices.

>> Increasing business acumen.

>> Adopting or increasing use of technology.

>> Adopting or increasing business visibility through marketing efforts.

Funds are distributed to vendors providing service, product or equipment to achieve the program goals and objectives, and not directly to the farmer.

Farmers receiving grants have 90 days after receipt of grant to file a report documenting goals and objectives were met.

Call David Daly at 249-2990 or email bdcinfo@meoinc.org for more information.