Trianium battery phone cases pose hazard

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Endliss Technology is recalling about 367,000 trianium battery phone cases due to a burn hazard. They were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from September 2014 through July 2020 for between $30 and $100. Read more

Endliss Technology is recalling about 367,000 trianium battery phone cases due to a burn hazard. They were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from September 2014 through July 2020 for between $30 and $100. The lithium-ion battery in the cases can overheat, resulting in thermal runaway, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Endliss has received 96 reports of batteries overheating due to thermal runaway, including 10 reports of burn injuries. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled phone cases, dispose of them in accordance with local laws on battery disposal, and contact Endliss for a free replacement power pack. This recall involves Endliss Technology Trianium battery phone cases for all types of mobile phones. The cases were sold in black, gray, white and pink colors. “Trianium” is written on the back of the case.

For more information, call Endliss toll-free at 844-609-0874, or go online at trianium.com and click on the recall link on the page for more information.