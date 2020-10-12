comscore Trianium battery phone cases pose hazard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Trianium battery phone cases pose hazard

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Endliss Technology is recalling about 367,000 trianium battery phone cases due to a burn hazard. They were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from September 2014 through July 2020 for between $30 and $100. Read more

