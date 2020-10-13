Hawaii reports 4 new coronavirus deaths and 62 new infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii recorded four new coronavirus-related deaths and 62 new infections statewide, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 173 fatalities and 13,575 cases, health officials said today.

Three deaths were on Oahu and one was on Maui.

As a result of updated information, one Honolulu case was removed from the state’s tally.

More than 20 recently reported coronavirus-related deaths in Hawaii County have yet to be included in the state’s official coronavirus death toll.

Hilo Medical Center said Monday that the Big Island’s coronavirus-related death toll stands at 37. The medical center said 27 deaths were from the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, three from the Life Care Center in Hilo, and seven from the greater community.

The Health Department’s official state death toll counts only 15 Big Island deaths with health officials saying the other reported fatalities are pending verification.

In addition to the 15 Hawaii County deaths, the department’s official state death toll includes 144 on Oahu, 13 on Maui, and one fatality of a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is over 215,000 today.

As of today, 2,568 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 10,834 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 80% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 53 new releases today.

Today’s new infection cases include 30 on Oahu, 21 on Hawaii island and 11 on Maui.

The state did not release the number of tests counted in today’s tally, so the positivity rate was not immediately available.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 12,097 on Oahu, 974 in Hawaii County, 408 in Maui County and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 37 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 9,675 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 725 releases, Maui has seen 376 patients released. Kauai has no active cases.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 951 have required hospitalizations, with 12 new hospitalizations — 11 on Oahu and one on Maui — reported today by state health officials. Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 951 hospitalizations in the state, 841 have been on Oahu, 57 on Maui, 50 on Hawaii island and one on Kauai.

According to the latest state health figures, there are 109 COVID-19 patients in a hospital, 34 of whom are in intensive care units and 18 on ventilators.

Hilo Medical Center said in an email Monday that a total of eight COVID-19 patients in Hawaii County are currently hospitalized, including one in the intensive care unit and seven others in the COVID unit.

Oahu’s seven-day average case count must stay below 100 and its positivity rate must be below 5% for 14 consecutive days to move to the next level of economic opening on Oct. 22. According to Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Oahu’s seven-day average case count was 70 today, the 14th straight day below 100, while the seven-day average positivity rate was 3.6%, the 20th straight day below 5%.