Honolulu CrimeStoppers seeks identity of animal cruelty suspects caught on school surveillance camera

Honolulu CrimeStoppers and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four young suspects wanted for suspicion of first-degree cruelty to animals.

Police said that on Sept. 21 at 9:37 p.m., surveillance footage from Sunset Elementary School on Oahu’s North Shore showed four individuals — one female and three males – on the campus holding flashlights and dragging a dead cat.

Video surveillance also showed a female carrying a compound bow and shooting an arrow-like object into the cat.

The suspects are described as an unknown, thin female with black hair, and three unknown, thin males with dark hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or to submit anonymous web tips via honolulucrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app.