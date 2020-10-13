comscore Man, 25, charged with gambling offenses after Pearl City raid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police seized multiple alleged gambling devices Thursday at a business in Pearl City.

Police from the Honolulu Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice Division arrested a 25-year-old man at 6:46 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of second-degree promotion of gambling and one count of possession of gambling device.

The arrest occurred at Lehua Mini Mart at 825 Lehua Avenue, police said.

Police charged Li Kang Wu that day and released him on $200 bail.

HPD added that 10 people were also cited for violating the Mayor’s emergency order.

