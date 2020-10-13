comscore The Weekly Eater: Brick Fire’s Napoli pizzas find new home in Kaimuki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

The Weekly Eater: Brick Fire’s Napoli pizzas find new home in Kaimuki

  • By Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:15 p.m.
  • COURTESY NADINE KAM A pizza topped with prosciutto and arugula is on the menu at Brick Fire Tavern’s new location in Kaimuki, where JJ French Bistro once stood.

    A pizza topped with prosciutto and arugula is on the menu at Brick Fire Tavern’s new location in Kaimuki, where JJ French Bistro once stood.

Brick Fire Tavern’s Kaimuki location was planned a year ago as a second outlet for the pizza restaurant with roots in Chinatown. Read more

