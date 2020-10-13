The Weekly Eater: Brick Fire’s Napoli pizzas find new home in Kaimuki

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Brick Fire Tavern’s Kaimuki location was planned a year ago as a second outlet for the pizza restaurant with roots in Chinatown.

But with the original restaurant now closed, Kaimuki is the sole source of customer favorites such as Da Shrimp Truck pizza with white shrimp, bechamel and roasted garlic; the Veggie Monster; and the Mamma Mia!, topped with San Marzano sauce, soppressata, pancetta and Pono Pork sausage.

The restaurant is also expanding beyond pizza with such new starters as roasted beets, caprese on focaccia and prosciutto- wrapped pineapple with mint that was inspired by plantation iced tea. Meatballs of beef and pork have the flavor of spicy sausage, and pastas are in the works.

Meanwhile, the original Chinatown restaurant is undergoing transformation. Owner Matthew Resich said that with social distancing, the small dining room could not generate the capacity needed to survive, so instead of the Napoli pizzas the brand is known for, he is in the process of renaming and converting the restaurant to offer Detroit- and New York-style pizzas to go and by the slice.

The new restaurant is at 3447 Waialae Ave., open 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays. Call 369-2444.