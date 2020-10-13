comscore Honolulu Marathon hasn’t thrown in the sponge yet on holding its race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu Marathon hasn’t thrown in the sponge yet on holding its race

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Proclaiming, “Marathoners don’t give up,” Honolulu Marathon President Jim Barahal said the Dec. 13 event may wait until late November before determining whether to cancel what would be its 48th annual competition. Read more

