Hawaii records 10 new coronavirus deaths and 101 new infections statewide

Hawaii recorded 10 new coronavirus-related deaths and 101 new infections statewide, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 183 fatalities and 13,674 cases, health officials said today.

The latest deaths include five on Maui, three on the Big Island and two on Oahu. No additional information was released on the latest fatalities. It was also not immediately clear when the latest fatalities occurred, however the state Department of Health has yet to verify more than a dozen COVID-19 deaths on the Big Island as reported in recent weeks by the Hilo Medical Center.

The state’s official death toll includes 146 fatalities on Oahu, 18 each on the Big Island and in Maui County, and one Kauai resident who died on the mainland. Hilo Medical Center puts the Big Island death toll at 37.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is over 216,000 today.

As of today, 2,608 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 10,883 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 80% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 49 new releases today.

Today’s new infection cases include 81 on Oahu, 18 on Hawaii island, one in Maui County and one Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state. As a result of updated information, two Honolulu cases were removed from the state’s tally.

State health officials said they counted 4,069 tests in today’s count for a 2.5% statewide positivity rate.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 12,176 on Oahu, 992 in Hawaii County, 409 in Maui County and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 38 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 9,716 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 736 releases, Maui has seen 373 patients released. Kauai has no active cases.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 961 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations — eight on Oahu and two on the Big Island — reported today by state health officials. Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 959 hospitalizations in the state, 849 have been on Oahu, 57 on Maui, 52 on Hawaii island and one on Kauai.

According to the latest state health figures updated Tuesday afternoon, there were 109 COVID-19 patients in a hospital, 26 of whom are in intensive care units and 14 on ventilators. Hilo Medical Center said in an email Tuesday that a total of six COVID-19 patients in Hawaii County were hospitalized, including one in an intensive care unit.

Oahu’s seven-day average case count must stay below 100 and its positivity rate must be below 5% for 14 consecutive days to move to the next level of economic opening on Oct. 22. According to Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Oahu’s seven-day average case count was 68 today, the 15th straight day below 100, while the seven-day average positivity rate was 3.4%, the 21st straight day below 5%.