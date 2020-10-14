Honolulu police arrest man, 19, for robbery in Ala Wai area

Police arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly robbing a 32-year-old man in the Ala Wai area Tuesday night.
The younger man, armed with a dangerous instrument, allegedly took property at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday from the older man, police said.
The 19-year-old was found nearby and arrested at 11:42 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
