comscore Honolulu police arrest man, 19, for robbery in Ala Wai area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu police arrest man, 19, for robbery in Ala Wai area

  • Today

Police arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly robbing a 32-year-old man in the Ala Wai area Tuesday night.

The younger man, armed with a dangerous instrument, allegedly took property at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday from the older man, police said.

The 19-year-old was found nearby and arrested at 11:42 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Oahu to get 5 new playgrounds; work starts next week in Waimanalo
Looking Back

Scroll Up