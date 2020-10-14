More than 600 HMSHost airport workers to be laid off in Hawaii, union says

More than 660 Hawaii airport workers will be permanently laid off today, the same day that the state is reopening to tourism with the launch of a pre-travel testing program after numerous delays, according to union representative UNITE HERE Local 5.

The employees work for HMSHost, an airport subcontractor that manages concessions, bars, and restaurants, including Starbucks, along with the pantry and maintenance at the airports in Honolulu, Kahului and Lihue.

According to Local 5, the state is allowing HMSHost to permanently lay off nearly 85% of its workforce totaling about 780 at these three airports in Hawaii. HMSHost is laying off about 470 out of 550 workers in Honolulu, 140 out of 170 workers in Kahului, and 52 out of 60 workers in Lihue.

“UNITE HERE Local 5 condemns the layoffs and calls out the State and hospitality industry leaders for claiming they want to reopen tourism to bring jobs back, yet allowing for mass permanent layoffs at the state airports to happen,” said the union in the news release.

In August, HMSHost had issued WARN notices to employees at the Honolulu, Kahului and Lihue airports, saying that it had begun furloughing employees in March due to the unforeseen decline in business related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that those furloughs would be converted to permanent layoffs on Thursday if employees have not been recalled by then.

Local 5 said in August it released a nationwide report on government handouts that HMSHost has received since the onset of COVID-19 in March, and that the company was on track to receive $475 million in the form of rent relief and other help.

“Despite the massive aid that local governments have provided to HMSHost, the company is still moving forward with mass permanent layoffs,” said the union.

The union said it will continue to help furloughed workers and push the state and industry leaders to “get it right the first time” and reopen tourism so that workers can get back to work safely.