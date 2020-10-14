Off the News: UI phone lines still swamped; A different kind of marathon

The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations calls it a “virtual call center” for unemployment benefits. That seems to mean that if you dial 762-5751 or 762-5752, or the toll-free options — (833) 901-2272 and (833) 901-2275 — you hear from a virtual person who tells you to call back later.

No big surprise: The center is swamped. There’s always the frequently asked questions site. Your answer may not be there, but punching it in at least goes someplace.

A different kind of marathon

The Honolulu Marathon’s organizers are sizing up the possibility of a “wave” plan, which would send out runners in smaller groups, with mandatory mask-wearing at the start and finish lines for the Dec. 13 event.

If in need of another option, they should consider following the lead of the Boston Marathon, which offered a chance to compete virtually, Sept. 5-14. Each runner picked a day to solo race in their own neighborhood, with the only requirement being that the full 26.2 miles must be completed in one go. Results were posted on a leaderboard, and finishers got a T-shirt and medal. Perhaps the virtual version could work here, too.