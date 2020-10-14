Hawaii or bust: A traveler’s notebook as tourism reopens

Editor’s note: Freelance journalist Erick Bengel is on assignment for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, standing in for Hawaii-bound travelers trying to navigate the state’s pre-travel testing program that starts Thursday. Follow his journey from Portland, Ore., to Honolulu, with a stopover in San Francisco, at staradvertiser.com.

———

It was the eve of my Oct. 15 trip to Oahu to join the first wave of pandemic-era tourists, people pre-tested for COVID-19 and not subject to a mandatory fortnight in quarantine.

And I could feel in my bones that something, at some point, was likely to go wrong. A form I left unfilled, a box unchecked.

To ease my fears, earlier in the week I’d called the service desk of Hawaii Safe Travels, the website where visitors to the state are required to enter their travel and health information. I left two voice-mails over two days. Still no word. This despite the site’s promise that “calls outside of working hours will go to voice-mail and be returned the next business day.”

I am not a seasoned traveler. And given the stakes, I wanted a paid professional to reassure me that I’d done everything correctly. By 10:30 p.m. PST Wednesday, I knew this was probably not going to happen.

At least the COVID test was in the bag. The nearest clinics I could find that did the State of Hawaii-approved Rapid RNA Molecular test were all in the Portland, Ore., area, two hours from my home on the North Oregon Coast. I chose an AFC Urgent Care clinic.

But even that was a near-miss.

I made the appointment on Monday, even calling to confirm I had a test waiting for me. Then early Wednesday morning I received a text: “… This appointment has been cancelled. Please re-book online under ‘COVID TESTING.’ Thank you.”

Apparently I had booked incorrectly. And all the testing slots that day were filled. I called the clinic.

The office told me they had canceled more than 20 appointments recently because other people wanting COVID tests had done the same thing I did: clicked on a random service — from “URGENT CARE” to “OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY” — to get one. I’d clicked the former, thinking I was responsibly choosing AFC Urgent Care, one of the State of Hawaii’s “official testing partners.”

This error was happening so often that AFC finally added a cautionary pop-up to the non-COVID options to make sure people knew exactly what they were not signing up for.

The clinic made an exception and gave me my slot back after I defended my good-faith effort to verify I’d done everything right. They administered my test — a quintessential swab to the brain — in the parking lot. Results took about 15 minutes and cost $199 (fully covered by insurance).

I’m COVID-free and ready to fly.

———

Erick Bengel is a freelance journalist living in Astoria, Ore. He recently graduated from the Columbia Journalism School in New York.