Atlas Insurance Agency has announced the promotion of a new officer at the company. Allison Horimoto has been promoted to assistant vice president of the Personal Lines Unit. Horimoto has been with Atlas Insurance since 2013. She began as an operations account manager and was quickly promoted to unit manager of operations.

