Shark warning signs return to Kaimana Beach after sighting

Shark warning signs have once again been posted at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki after a hiatus of a little over one week.

Ocean Safety officials said at about 9:50 a.m. today, lifeguards spotted a 4-foot shark about 30 yards offshore of Kaimana Beach. The shark was described as non-aggressive.

Lifeguards are making PA announcements and conducting jet ski patrols in the area to notify beachgoers of the shark sightings.

Officials said today’s alert is a continuation of shark sightings at Kaimana Beach for the past 30 days.

Since mid-September, numerous sharks in the 4- to 5-foot range had been spotted off of Kaimana Beach feeding on a bait ball of fish, and the public notified via alerts.

Shark warning signs were posted numerous times last month, often on consecutive days, and daily from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 as the sharks continued to feed on the bait ball.

On Oct. 3., shark warning signs were also posted in Waikiki for the area fronting the Moana Surfrider after a 5- to 6-foot shark, also described as non-aggressive, was spotted nearshore.

The last alert for Kaimana Beach was issued on Tuesday of last week, when officials observed a 6-foot reef shark feeding on a school of fish 20 to 30 yards from shore. Signs were posted.