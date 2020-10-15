Shark warning signs return to Kaimana Beach after sighting

Shark warning signs have once again been posted at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki after a hiatus of a little over one week.
Ocean Safety officials said at about 9:50 a.m. today, lifeguards spotted a 4-foot shark about 30 yards offshore of Kaimana Beach. The shark was described as non-aggressive.
Lifeguards are making PA announcements and conducting jet ski patrols in the area to notify beachgoers of the shark sightings.
Officials said today’s alert is a continuation of shark sightings at Kaimana Beach for the past 30 days.
Since mid-September, numerous sharks in the 4- to 5-foot range had been spotted off of Kaimana Beach feeding on a bait ball of fish, and the public notified via alerts.
Shark warning signs were posted numerous times last month, often on consecutive days, and daily from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 as the sharks continued to feed on the bait ball.
On Oct. 3., shark warning signs were also posted in Waikiki for the area fronting the Moana Surfrider after a 5- to 6-foot shark, also described as non-aggressive, was spotted nearshore.
The last alert for Kaimana Beach was issued on Tuesday of last week, when officials observed a 6-foot reef shark feeding on a school of fish 20 to 30 yards from shore. Signs were posted.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.