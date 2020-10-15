Kamehameha Schools seeks golf course operator

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s largest private landowner is looking for someone to reopen the Volcano Golf & Country Club on Hawaii island. Read more

Kamehameha Schools, which owns the land under the nearly 100-year-old golf course, is seeking a new land lessee and golf operator after a dispute with the prior lessee, who closed the 18-hole course in April.

The trust sued the prior operator, Hawaiian International Sporting Club, led by Shigeyuki Tachibana, in May, contending that keeping the golf course closed after Mayor Harry Kim allowed golf courses to reopen that month constituted a breach of the land lease that includes a clause for maintaining the course and operations.

Kamehameha Schools and International Sporting settled the lawsuit.

Other Hawaii golf course land holdings of Kamehameha Schools include the Hualalai Resort golf courses and Nanea Golf Club on Hawaii island, and Pearl Country Club and Hawaii Kai Golf Course on Oahu.