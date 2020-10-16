Man, 32, charged with second-degree sexual assault

Prosecutors charged on Thursday a 32-year-old man with second-degree sexual assault in the 2018 sexual assault of a woman.

Christopher Dean Lewis was charged and released on $40,000 bail.

Police in court documents said the woman told officers that she and her friend, Lewis, went to Honolulu on Tap and drank alcohol.

She told police she and Lewis, a friend for about two years, later met up with her husband and another male friend.

Thee four of them went to Lewis’ condo at 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard, where they hung out and drank alcohol until the early morning hours of March 25.

The husband and the other friend had gone downstairs to smoke.

The woman had had several drinks, and was tired and had gone into Lewis’ bedroom to sleep and had passed out on his bed.

When she awoke, Lewis was using his fingers to sexually assault her, and she tried to push his hand away, she told police.

The friend and the husband told police that they had the key to get back into the apartment, but that the door was dead-bolted shut.

Lewis finally answered the door, and had his shirt off.

The woman’s husband told police that Lewis claimed that he and his wife “were fooling around and things got out of hand” and apologized.

The woman made a police report on March 27 and went to the Sex Abuse Treatment Center for an examination.

Lewis’ initial apparance is scheduled in First Circuit Court at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22.