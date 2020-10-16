Rains expected this weekend, mostly for Kauai, due to stalled front as wet season commences

Heavy downpours will continue over Kauai, along with passing showers for Oahu this weekend, according to forecasters, due to a stalled front northwest of Hawaii.

The National Weather Service this morning said the front was about 90 miles northwest of the state, bringing clouds and showers to the two isles. As it gets closer, the front is expected to bring the possibility of heavier rains and isolated thunderstorms, mostly for Kauai.

Today’s forecast is partly to mostly cloudy for the smaller isles, with scattered showers and highs from 88 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight range from 71 to 76.

Trades are also expected to remain light, with variable winds from 5 to 15 mph, through Tuesday. The light winds, along with dew points in the low 70s will maintain hot and humid conditions throughout the state.

A high of 89 degrees in Hilo on Thursday, meanwhile, matched the record high set in 2006. It was the sixth record high match for Hilo, so far, this month.

Cloudy skies and heavy downpours are expected to continue for Kauai through the weekend, while Oahu can expect intermittent clouds and showers passing from south to north. Scattered showers are expected for Maui County and Hawaii island.

Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels along all shores through the weekend, with the highest levels on north facing shores due to a few moderate pulses.

Surf along east and south facing shores at 1 to 3 feet today is expected to remain the same for the former, and rise to 2 to 4 feet for the latter. Surf along west facing shores is expected to remain at 3 to 5 feet through Saturday.

Surf along north facing shores at 5 to 7 feet today rises to 6 to 8 feet on Saturday.

Forecasters said the potential for heavier rains continues next week with a stalled frontal boundary remaining over the western half of the state, which will also keep hot and humid conditions in place due to a southerly wind flow.

The wet season, which stretches from October to April, meanwhile, is expected to bring above average rainfall as a La Nina year.

Forecasters this morning said large-scale, wetter than average conditions are expected in December through April, based on climate models, and that this will hopefully provide relief to current drought conditions on the isles.

The distribution of the rainfall, however, will depend on the strength of La Nina, and that drought may continue through the wet season for the leeward sides of Maui and Hawaii island.