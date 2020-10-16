comscore Facts of the Matter: Many variables influence the flow of fluids | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter: Many variables influence the flow of fluids

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / AUG. 29 The study of flow regimes also applies to how air moves. A Boeing 747 takes off at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany.

    The study of flow regimes also applies to how air moves. A Boeing 747 takes off at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany.

Werner Heisenberg, who revolutionized quantum theory with his famous uncertainty principle, said, “When I meet God, I am going to ask him two questions: Why relativity? And why turbulence? I really believe he will have an answer for the first.” Read more

