Gov. David Ige lists 8 ‘trusted testing partners’ for interisland travel to Kauai and Maui

Gov. David Ige today announced eight “trusted testing partners” for interisland travel to Kauai and Maui counties.

Passengers flying from within Hawaii to Maui or Kauai may bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they take an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test from the certified CLIA lab no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and receive a negative result.

Travelers must register on and upload their coronavirus test results to the Safe Travels Hawaii account and must have the test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can review the result, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Those who choose not to take a pre-travel test or who do not arrive with a negative test from a trusted testing or travel partner will be subject to the 14-day inter-county quarantine, or may seek an exemption from the county they are traveling to.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino on Friday announced that Maui residents leaving for same-day or overnight medical purposes on another island may be exempt from the testing requirement with appropriate documentation.

The eight trusted testing partners for inter-county travel are:

>> Clinical Laboratories of Hawaii: Visit clinicallabs.com to schedule an appointment and for more information on locations and how to obtain lab results. All lab tests require an order by a licensed healthcare provider in Hawaii.

>> CVS Health (Longs): Travelers may schedule an appointment up to two days in advance at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations. Tests are available for ages 12 and older. Pre-registration is required. Info more information can be found at cvs.com/selfpaytesting.

>> Hawai‘i Pacific Health: Tests are offered at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children on Oahu and Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai in partnership with Clinical Labs of Hawaii. Appointments are required at Kapi‘olani and must be scheduled online at clinicallabs.com/covid. No appointment is necessary at Wilcox. More information on site locations, hours and cost can be found at hawaiipacifichealth.org/covid19testing.

>> Kaiser Permanente (for members only): Schedule a test online or contact the appointment call center or nurse advice line in traveler’s home region for scheduling instructions. Kaiser Permanente members returning home to Hawaii may call the Away-from-Home Travel Line at (951) 268-3900 for scheduling instructions. Information can be found at kp.org/travel.

>> Minit Medical: Schedule testing online prior to travel to other islands. Minit Medical has three clinics on Maui with drive-up testing available. Appointments are required; call (808) 667-6161 or logon to Minitmed.com.

>> Walgreens: Testing is available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet CDC criteria. Tests available for ages 5 and older. All drive-thru testing locations operate outdoors and patients do not leave their vehicles. Appointments are required. Find more Information at walgreens.com/covid19testing.

>> Urgent Care Hawaii: Register at ucarehi.com. Limited walk-ins can be accommodated; results are emailed within 24 hours. Call 797-7980 for more information.

>> Vault Health: At-home tests with real-time audio-visual supervision are available with Vault Health, the first FDA-authorized saliva test. Tests available for ages 5 and older. Tests are mailed with accurate results in 72 hours or less. Information and costs can be found at learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-Hawaii.