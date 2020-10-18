Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus death and 83 new infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii recorded one new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 83 new infections statewide, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 187 fatalities and 14,031 cases, health officials said today.

No additional details on the latest fatality were immediately released.

The Health Department’s official state death toll includes 150 on Oahu, 18 each on Hawaii island and Maui, and one Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

Hilo County officials have said that the Big Island’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 40, however state health officials have yet to verify coronavirus as a factor in more than 20 of those Big Island deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is over 219,000 today.

As of today, 2,800 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 11,044 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 79% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 49 new releases today.

Today’s new infection cases include 68 on Oahu, 14 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai. As a result of updated information, one previous Honolulu infection case was removed the state’s tally.

State health officials said they counted 3,735 tests in today’s count for a 2.2% statewide positivity rate.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 12,465 on Oahu, 1,052 in Hawaii County, 411 in Maui County and 61 in Kauai County. There are also 42 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

>> RELATED STORY: Oahu voters disapprove of Kirk Caldwell’s coronavirus response, Hawaii Poll shows

By county, Honolulu has seen 9,846 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 763 releases, Maui has seen 377 patients released. Kauai now has two active cases.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 1,005 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations — all on Oahu —reported today by state health officials.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 1,003 hospitalizations within the state, 890 have been on Oahu, 57 on Maui, 55 on Hawaii island and one on Kauai.

According to Health Department, a total of 96 patients with COVID-19 are in Hawaii hospitals, with 22 in intensive care units and 12 on ventilators.

Oahu’s seven-day average case count must stay below 100 and its seven-day average positivity rate must be below 5% for 14 consecutive days to move to the next level of economic opening on Oct. 22. Oahu’s seven-day average case count was 63 today, the 19th straight day below 100, while the seven-day average positivity rate was 3%, the 25th straight day below 5%, according to the Health Department and Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.