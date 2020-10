Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 39

6:40 p.m. today

Ji-sun bids tearful farewell to the family. Na-young and Se-jun find themselves in disagreement about a lot of things. Se-jun tells Na-young he wants to break up.

Episode 40

7:45 p.m. today

Na-young reaches out to Hae-gyung, asking her to take Se-jun home. Se-jun’s family comes to get him.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 49-50

7:45 p.m. Monday

Se-hee learns that Soon-nam is close to finding out the truth. Yu-min rips up the prenuptial agreement. Se-jong tells Doo-mul he’s seen Se-hee at Jukhyunjae. Se-hee drops the bracelet that’s missing the letter S and Yu-na picks it up.

Episodes 51-52

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Soon-nam shows Yu-min the bracelet and tells him that it’s a proof that Se-hee was at the accident scene. Soon-nam gathers evidence to back up this fact. Yu-min also starts questioning ­Se-hee. Se-hee seeks out Bok-hee, who was the sole witness. Yu-min is pressured by Sun-ju and Bong-chul and thinks of a way to convince Doo-mul. Soon-nam breaks down in tears at Bok-hee’s condition; ­Se-hee looks on with a smile.

“Alice”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Chief Go has decided to carry out the master’s orders and invited Jin-gyeom to go night fishing, but Tae-yi follows him to prevent it. Jin-gyeom wants to trust Chief Go who is like a father to him.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Seok Oh-won comes out as a time traveler and he plans on using Tae-yi to find the last page in the Book of Prophecy. After an encounter with Min-hyuk, Tae-yi learns the truth and Si-young comes back to kill her.

“Do You Like Brahms?”

Episode 9

7:45 p.m. Friday

Song-ah and Joon-young affirm their feelings for each other and spend many sweet days together. Meanwhile, Hyun-ho finds out about the couple and becomes angry at Joon-young. The added stress of the competition has him on edge.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Joon-young is deeply offended by Seong-jae’s proposition to air out his family affairs on TV. Song-ah asks to see Joon-young’s place and a tension fills the air between them.

