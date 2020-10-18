Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. The dates indicate when the information was filed. Read more

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star–Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 9-15

>> Kori Kiyoshi Agas and Demianne Hayley Layos

>> Randy Domingo Agustin and Kristine Lee Aguon

>> Brock Jacob Kahokunohoaupuni Akana and Gigi Marie Silva

>> Micah Elijah Bajaran Ancheta and Brittany Leeanne Daoang

>> Kerry Kiyoshi Bise and Crystal Mei Ying Lancaster

>> Jessica Tuquib Cabato and John Patrick Ricana Racimo

>> Christopher Maika Harold Chun and Rachel Aurora Kam-Lin Kaehulani Nygren-Yee

>> Vincent John Cole and Stevie Rae Angle

>> Sean Kekoa Cross and Yuuko Louisa Iwalani Arikawa

>> Dane Kauaohukaumakani Liki Ford and Evette Angela Atanacio Racaza

>> Cooper J. Galvin and Jiabao Li

>> Clarence Bernard Julio Garcia Jr. and Crystal Nicole Roberts

>> Reiko Elke Gascon and Dayne Masanobu Nakamoto

>> Joshua Kuuipo Higgins and Michelle Duri Kang

>> Robert Scott Holloway and Josalyn Ivette Ayuso

>> Michael George Ho‘onewa-newaonalani Hiromu Holt and Nicole Cheri Kahealani Lingaton

>> Kayla Marie Illich and Shane Kullen Christian

>> Zachary Caleb Jay and Karissa Danielle Kirkle

>> Benjamin Stephen Jenkins and Jasmine Taylor Torres Garcia

>> Naadiya Zureen Khan and Kordell Samuel Legalo Va’a

>> Carly Sadie Killam and Nicholas Charles Brown

>> David Anthony Kinilau and Stacy Kuuleialoha Soo Lan Kahale

>> Rikki Maraea Kokoo Leialoha Hashimoto Largo and Elijah Kupono Leasi Kekauoha Masoe

>> Nicolas Michael Lee and Kelly Lynne Foit

>> Vincent Man Kuan Leong and Yoon Hee Jo

>> Mapuana Mae-Lynn MacDonald and Scott Douglas Dervaes

>> Christopher Ka‘imiola Maru-moto and Lauren Kapena Akemi Shigemasa

>> Michael James McWilliam and Molly Elena Scott

>> Luis Eduardo Miranda Rivera and Kacie Healani Kainaluona-lani Libby-Paulaau

>> Christopher Alan Moon and Ria Dayrit Savaiinaea

>> Crystal Rose Mousser and Nohea-Ikaika Kolokuokamaile Martin

>> Eathan Cimdins Ozawa and Shanley Kaohunoe Roxburgh

>> Varsha Patel and Calvin Chinh Dang

>> Ian David Rees and Nicole Jeanette Hernandez

>> Wayne Miguel Hikaru Scott and Asia Yuriko Fujikake

>> Rhenan Jaime Amigo Sedeno and Erica Michelle Webber

>> Daniel Ikaika Shimabukuro and Aja Marie Magtoto Jones

>> Derek Yukio Suefuji and Tiffany Kazuko Moritsugu

>> Cameron Dwight Webb and Mary-Ann Sheavon Clayton

>> Zackery Kyle Yanos and Melanie Mei Ling Chun

>> Amber Wei Lin Yim and Brian Alexander Parry

>> Nicholas Haruki Yetwa Yuen and Ivy Galiza Cadiz

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 9-15

>> Riley Elizabeth Mau Alcotas

>> Ezekiel Kana‘ina Anguay

>> Mystic Kawaiihinano Apo–Kaleopa‘a

>> Maverick Kaimana-Ladao Bagasol

>> Hadlee Grace Bridges

>> Sadie-Nash Jang Mi Kahealani Bunag

>> Keana Liliuokalani Keiki Kapu A Ke Akua Pono Cicciari Hulama

>> Lucille Julianne Davis

>> Amelia Abigail Wehiani Fifita

>> Kamryn Kimie Furumoto

>> Sophia Henry

>> Imani Anne Hookauluwela O Kapi‘olani Hiebert

>> Clark Kaleo Johnson

>> Levi Gabriel Marion

>> Ryder Ka‘alakai Lawrence Mears

>> Jamielynn Michiko Tamanaha Pottenger

>> Ryghteous Lee Kaikekuhohonukauikamaluokeaokupunanakeakua Rowland-Dayton

>> Leah Miko Sato

>> Jensen Keolaha‘aheo Silva

>> Justin Kalahikiola Silva

>> Sosene Anthony Sosene

>> Remi Wing Si Sur

>> Rhys Aoi Kealawainanea Thompson

>> Luna Hikari Toyota

>> Genesis Elle-Mia Umali

>> Matea Kanani Kaleleokamanuhulu Taupoumanaia Viena

>> EllaJean Lokelani Weiss

>> Anjali Mariko Ghelani