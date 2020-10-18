Las Vegas Advisor: Encore resort cuts back on business hours

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wynn Resorts has announced that Encore will be closed Monday through Wednesday beginning Monday at noon. Until further notice, the resort will open each week on Thursday at 2 p.m. and close at noon on Mondays. By that time, all hotel guests will be required to have checked out. All amenities at Encore, including restaurants, will operate during the new business hours. Encore’s poker room will move to the Wynn and operate seven days a week; the poker area will be located on the casino floor near the sports book. The five-day/four-night schedule will continue until consumer demand increases.

Planet opens: After nearly seven months, Planet Hollywood has reopened on the Strip. The casino, most of the restaurants, the spa, and the pool area are accessible; however, hotel availability is currently limited to Thursday through Sunday nights.

Circa exception: The Circa casino will be adults-only when it opens on Oct. 28, with one exception: the restaurant Barry’s Downtown Prime. Chef Barry Dakake negotiated the exception that will allow guests under 21 to dine there.

Virtual reading: In deference to distancing considerations, the authors’ reading of this year’s Las Vegas Writes book will be held online, and thus be accessible to anyone with internet access. The book is an annual compilation of stories from several of Las Vegas’ most celebrated writers on this year’s topic: balancing integrity against Sin City’s darker temptations. The reading is Thursday and is free to attend at crowdcast.io/e/las-vegas-writes/register.

Question: You wrote that restrictions on shows have been loosened. Are any of the casino shows open yet?

Answer: The shows have begun to open. Currently running are the comedy shows at the STRAT (previously Stratosphere) and Downtown Grand. Scheduled to open soon are XCountry at Harrah’s (Thursday), Absinthe at Caesars Palace (Oct. 28), and Piff the Magic Dragon at Flamingo (Oct. 29). Others are expected to follow at a brisk pace.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.