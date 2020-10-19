Power restored to more than 1,800 from Punchbowl to Kapalama

Power has been restored to more than 1,800 Hawaiian Electric Company after an outage was reported just before 1:30 p.m. today.
HECO said the outage began at 1:29 p.m. and impacted 1,855 customers. No cause was available.
Power was expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m. today.
According to HECO’s outage map, areas affected by this incident included Kapalama, Liliha, Nuuanu and Punchbowl.
