Power restored to more than 1,800 from Punchbowl to Kapalama

Power has been restored to more than 1,800 Hawaiian Electric Company after an outage was reported just before 1:30 p.m. today.

HECO said the outage began at 1:29 p.m. and impacted 1,855 customers. No cause was available.

Power was expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m. today.

According to HECO’s outage map, areas affected by this incident included Kapalama, Liliha, Nuuanu and Punchbowl.