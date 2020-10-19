Stalled front to bring rain to Kauai and Oahu for next few days

A stalled, weak front near Kauai will bring clouds and passing showers to the western part of Hawaii today and the next few days, forecasters said, and dissipate by Wednesday. Maui County and Hawaii island will get a few, isolated showers over windward areas and coastal waters.

The National Weather Service said the front is expected to move away from the state throughout Tuesday, while a surface ridge north of Kauai will bring light, east-southeast winds and a dry pattern for the rest of the week.

Dew points in the low 70s along with the expected light winds, however, will maintain hot and humid conditions throughout the state.

Today’s forecast is partly cloudy for Kauai , Oahu and Maui County, with scattered afternoon showers and highs from 86 to 91 degrees. Lows range from 70 to 75 degrees. It is expected to be humid, with south winds blowing at 5 to 15 mph.

On Hawaii island, it is expected to be mostly sunny with scattered afternoon showers, highs from 83 to 88, lows from 71 to 76, and variable winds from 5 to 15 mph.

More record temperatures were set in Hilo and Kahului over the weekend.

A high of 94 degrees at Kahului was set on Saturday, beating the previous record of 91 for that day set in 2015. A high of 90 in Hilo on Saturday surpassed the old record of 89 set for that day in 2015.

On Friday, a high of 93 at Kahului matched the previous record set in 1991, and a high of 89 in Hilo beat the previous record of 88 set in 1992.

A high of 92 at Kahului on Sunday matched the record high set for that day in 1984.

Surf on all shores is expected to remain below advisory levels as a northwesterly swell continues to decline today.

Surf on north facing shores at 5 to 7 feet today lowers to 2 to 4 feet by Tuesday morning. Surf on west facing shores at 3 to 5 feet this morning lowers to 2 to 4 feet this afternoon and through Tuesday.

Surf on southern shores at 2 to 4 feet today rises to 3 to 5 feet Tuesday. Surf on eastern shores remains at 2 to 4 feet through Tuesday.

Nuisance coastal flooding, partly due to higher than predicted ocean water levels, is expected to continue over the next few days. Officials warned that these higher water levels, combined with high astronomical tides associated with the new moon, will bring nuisance coastal flooding early mornings.

Impacts include flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation of typically, vulnerable, low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure.

The state Depatment of Health, meanwhile, today issued a brown water advisory for Kailua Beach Park and Lanikai due to the storm-water runoff entering the coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm-water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris, officials advise, adding “if the water is brown stay out.”