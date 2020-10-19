WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell to announce new COVID-19 isolation and quarantine facilities in Waikiki

Mayor Kirk Caldwell will hold a media briefing at 12 p.m. outside the Honolulu Zoo to announce new quarantine and isolation facilities in Waikiki, in partnership with the Hawaii State Department of Health, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on Oahu.
Caldwell will be joined by State Department of Health Deputy Director of Behavioral Health Eddie Mersereau, Department of Community Services Director Pamela Witty-Oakland, Department of Land Management Director Sandra Pfund, Office of Housing Executive Director Marc Alexander, and Kelly Sanders, Vice President of Operations – Hawai’i, Highgate Hotels L.P.
