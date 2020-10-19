Hawaii singer Joseph Soul joins Team Kelly on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Hawaii residents will have another local musician to root for on a national reality television show competition this fall as Joseph Soul joins the ranks of Team Kelly on the newest season of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Soul, 34, is no stranger to the local music scene, having spent the last two decades spinning records as DJ Audissey while also developing his career as a R&B recording artist in Honolulu and California.

Born Joe-Sol Malaikini, the Kapolei High School graduate chose Bob Marley’s “Is This Love” as his audition song for judges Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and John Legend.

“It was really creative,” said Stefani. “I’ve never heard a version of the song like that.”

“You’re an incredibly gifted vocalist,” added Clarkson. “You’re falsetto, it’s got this little rasp on it, and the sweetness to your voice, the power to your voice!”

Of the four, Shelton and Clarkson waited until Soul was nearly finished performing before turning their chairs, the show’s sign that the two both wanted him for their respective teams.

After listening to Shelton plead his case to be Soul’s coach, however, he didn’t hesitate when making his pick.

“I’m going to have to go with the person I think has experience in multiple genres,” he said. “I have to choose Kelly.”

Watch Soul compete on this season of “The Voice” at 7 p.m. Mondays on NBC.

Follow him on Instagram at @josephsoul.