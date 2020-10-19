comscore Chinatown senior affordable-housing plan causes dispute between organization, developer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chinatown senior affordable-housing plan causes dispute between organization, developer

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM An abandoned building currently sits where an affordable senior housing tower is planned. The headquarters of Lum Sai Ho Tong Hawaii is next to the proposed site.

    An abandoned building currently sits where an affordable senior housing tower is planned. The headquarters of Lum Sai Ho Tong Hawaii is next to the proposed site.

  • COURTESY RENDERING A rendering of the proposed tower.

    A rendering of the proposed tower.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Howard Lum, left, Clarence Lau, Douglas Hom and Eddie Flores talked last week inside the Lum Sai Ho Tong temple in Chinatown. Lum, of the Lum Sai Ho Tong temple, is leading a charge against a plan to build an affordable-housing rental tower for seniors on a city lot next to the temple.

    Howard Lum, left, Clarence Lau, Douglas Hom and Eddie Flores talked last week inside the Lum Sai Ho Tong temple in Chinatown. Lum, of the Lum Sai Ho Tong temple, is leading a charge against a plan to build an affordable-housing rental tower for seniors on a city lot next to the temple.

A local Chinese cultural organization is squaring off against an affordable-housing developer over a long-planned apartment tower for seniors on city land in Chinatown. Read more

