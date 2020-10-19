comscore NFL Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
NFL Islanders

Keith Kirkwood, Panthers wide receiver: Was activated from the reserve/injured list on Saturday. On Sunday, he made one catch for 13 yards against the Bears. Read more

