Sports NFL Islanders Today

Keith Kirkwood, Panthers wide receiver: Was activated from the reserve/injured list on Saturday. On Sunday, he made one catch for 13 yards against the Bears.

University of Hawaii >> Keith Kirkwood, Panthers wide receiver: Was activated from the reserve/injured list on Saturday. On Sunday, he made one catch for 13 yards against the Bears. >> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted three times for an average of 45.7 yards, with a net average of 41.7 yards against the Bengals. >> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker: Recorded one solo tackle against the Jaguars. Kahuku >> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Plays host to Arizona today. >> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: The team was idle this week. Kamehameha >> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Dolphins linebacker: Recorded one solo tackle against the Jets. Lahainaluna >> Hercules Mata'afa, Defensive lineman: Was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday. Leilehua >> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was not on the game-day active roster vs. the Patriots. Punahou >> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Stuffed the stat sheet against the Bengals. He had four solo tackles, one assist, a sack for a loss of 8 yards, two tackles for losses and four quarterback hits. >> Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Converted three of four extra-point attempts and connected on his only field-goal attempt (38 yards) against Tennessee. Saint Louis >> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end: Started at nose tackle against the Browns and recorded one assisted tackle. >> Kamalei Correa, Jaguars linebacker: Requested a trade and the Titans dealt the fifth-year veteran to Jacksonville on Wednesday. >> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Started at right guard against the Ravens. He has been regularly playing all the offensive snaps, including all 59 last week against the Steelers. >> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Was activated off the reserve/injured list on Sept. 30, opening his 21-day window. The Raiders must decide this week to put him on the active roster or have him sit out the rest of the season. >> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Played for the first time this season, getting into the game with 2:27 left and the ball on his own 7 against the Jets. He was 2-for-2 for 9 yards. After the game, he spent several minutes sitting alone on the field and on his phone with his parents. "It was a very special moment for me because my parents weren't here," Tagovailoa said. "I sat close to where I think our last drive ended, and I FaceTimed my parents. It was exciting to get out there. It was really fun. My parents were happy to see me out there playing again."