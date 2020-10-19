Television and radio – Oct. 19, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: KBO
|LG Twins at KT Wiz
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Chiefs at Bills
|11 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Chiefs at Bills
|11 a.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|Cardinals at Cowboys
|2:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOCCER
|English: Burnley at West Brom
|6:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|English: Wolverhampton at Leeds Utd.
|9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|CAF Cup: Hassania Agadir at RSB Berkane
|9 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|ATP: St. Petersburg, Cologne
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP: Antwerp, Cologne; WTA: Ostrava
|10:30 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP: Antwerp, Cologne; WTA: Ostrava
|10:30 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, World Series
|G1: Dodgers vs. Rays
|2:09 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|BASEBALL: KBO
|LG Twins at KT Wiz (cont.)
|midnight
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Samsung Lions at KT Wiz
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|SOCCER
|CAF Cup: Horoya AC at Pyramids FC
|9 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA
|9 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Copa: Delfin at Club Olimpia
|12:15 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Copa: Paranaense at Penarol
|2:30 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|ATP: Antwerp, Cologne; WTA: Ostrava
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Chiefs at Bills
|11 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NFL: Cardinals at Cowboys
|2 p.m.
|1500-AM
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: World Series, Rays vs. Dodgers
|2:09 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM, 990-AM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.