Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Oct. 19, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:54 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: KBO
LG Twins at KT Wiz 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
FOOTBALL: NFL
Chiefs at Bills 11 a.m. KHON 3 3
Chiefs at Bills 11 a.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
Cardinals at Cowboys 2:15 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER
English: Burnley at West Brom 6:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
English: Wolverhampton at Leeds Utd. 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
CAF Cup: Hassania Agadir at RSB Berkane 9 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
ATP: St. Petersburg, Cologne midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP: Antwerp, Cologne; WTA: Ostrava 10:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP: Antwerp, Cologne; WTA: Ostrava 10:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
TUESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, World Series
G1: Dodgers vs. Rays 2:09 p.m. KHON 3 3
BASEBALL: KBO
LG Twins at KT Wiz (cont.) midnight ESPN2 21/224 74
Samsung Lions at KT Wiz 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
SOCCER
CAF Cup: Horoya AC at Pyramids FC 9 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Copa: Delfin at Club Olimpia 12:15 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Copa: Paranaense at Penarol 2:30 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
ATP: Antwerp, Cologne; WTA: Ostrava midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
NFL: Chiefs at Bills 11 a.m. 1500-AM
NFL: Cardinals at Cowboys 2 p.m. 1500-AM
TUESDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: World Series, Rays vs. Dodgers 2:09 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM, 990-AM

