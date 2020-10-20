comscore Flood advisory issued for Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Flood advisory issued for Oahu

  • Today

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory tonight for Oahu.

Radar showed heavy showers over portions of Oahu this evening. Areas with the heaviest rainfall include the interior sections of the island and Windward locations from Punaluu to Waikane. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include the entire island.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man, with long conviction record, arrested on bench warrant for burglary at Honolulu school
Looking Back

Scroll Up