Flood advisory issued for Oahu

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory tonight for Oahu.

Radar showed heavy showers over portions of Oahu this evening. Areas with the heaviest rainfall include the interior sections of the island and Windward locations from Punaluu to Waikane. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include the entire island.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.