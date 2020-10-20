Hawaii records 2 new coronavirus-related deaths and 91 new infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii health officials reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 91 new infections statewide today, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 189 deaths and 14,156 cases, health officials said today.

Both of the latest deaths were on Oahu.

The Health Department’s official state death toll includes 152 fatalities on Oahu, 18 on Hawaii island, 18 on Maui, and one Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

Hilo County officials have said that the Big Island’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 40, however state health officials have yet to verify coronavirus as a factor in more than 20 of those Big Island deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is over 220,000 today.

As of today, 2,817 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 11,150 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 79% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 72 new releases today.

Today’s new infection cases include 61 on Oahu, 24 on Hawaii island, and two on Maui.

