Swimmer found submerged off a Makaha beach is identified

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified the swimmer who died after he was found submerged in waters off Mauna Lahilahi Beach Park in Makaha as Vashawn Sanchez of Honolulu.

The 26-year-old was swimming in the ocean when he became distressed as winds picked up at 4:30 p.m., Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said.

He was caught in a current and started to struggle.

Ocean Safety lifeguards responded on rescue watercraft and rescue boards. They found him 30 feet from shore, unresponsive and submerged.

Lifeguards performed CPR until Emergency Services personnel arrived and took over.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Cause of death was not provided this evening.

