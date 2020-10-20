Voter service centers open across Hawaii

Voter service centers are open in Hawaii, beginning today for in-person voting, same-day voter registration and collection of voted ballots for the 2020 general election.

Though officials continue to encourage registered voters to mail in their ballots, voters on Oahu who opt to cast their ballots in person may do so at voter service centers at Honolulu Hale, 530 S. King St. and Kapolei Hale, 1001 Uluohia St.

Honolulu City Clerk Glen Takahashi said, “We still are in this COVID-19 pandemic. So the preferred way of voting is to vote by mail. But if you must use our services in person, we are certainly there if you are requiring an accessible voting device or a replacement ballot.”

Replacement ballot requests may also be done online at www.honolulu.gov/elections.

The voter service centers are open today through Nov. 2, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Election Day, Nov. 3, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters also have the option of dropping off their voted ballots at the service centers.

Meanwhile, approximately 200,000 mail-in ballots from registered voters on Oahu have already been received and processed so far, Takahashi said at a news conference today held at site used by the Honolulu Elections Division where mail processing machines are set up.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said, “This is about people using their voice to determine their future.”

On the neighbor islands, the following voter service centers are open at the same times and dates:

>> Hawaii island: West Hawaii Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy in Kailua-Kona and the Aupuni Center, 101 Pauahi St. in Hilo.

>> Kauai: Piikoi Building, 4444 Rice St. in Lihue.

>> Maui: Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena St. in Wailuku.

>> Lanai: Lanai Police Station, 855 Fraser Ave. in Lanai City.

>> Molokai: Mitchell Pauole Center, 90 Ainoa St., in Kaunakakai.

For more information: visit http://808ne.ws/voterservicecenters