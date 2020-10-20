The Electric Kitchen: Limu adds oomph to meals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As an island state, we are surrounded by ocean, and limu plays a primary part in our underwater ecosystem, creating habitats for the marine life our communities rely on for sustainability. For more than a year, the nonprofit Waimanalo Limu Hui had been making strides as a leader in restoring limu in Waimanalo Bay. Volunteers from all over Oahu have gathered at Kaiona Beach park, eager to spend a day learning and experiencing the process of limu restoration. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, the hui has canceled volunteer days for the rest of the year. But it will host a live virtual series on its Facebook page, Waimanalo Limu Hui, showcasing all things limu. Tune in from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 to 13.

This week, try one of these unique recipes compliments of the hui.

LIMU MEATBALLS

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1 cup milk

1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs or panko

3 tablespoons butter, divided

1/2 cup onion, finely chopped

1 cup ogo, finely chopped

1 pound ground chuck beef

1/4 pound ground pork

1-3/4 teaspoons salt, divided

3/4 teaspoon dill, divided

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon cardamom

3 tablespoons flour

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 (10.5-ounce) can beef broth

1/2 cup light cream

Fresh dill, for garnish (optional)

In large bowl, combine eggs, milk and breadcrumbs. Set aside.

In large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon butter and saute onions until soft. With slotted spoon, remove onions and add to breadcrumb mixture, along with ogo, beef, pork, 1-1/2 teaspoons salt, 1/4 teaspoon dill, allspice, nutmeg and cardamom. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour.

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Shape mixture into meatballs, about 1 inch in diameter.

In large skillet, heat remaining butter over medium-high and saute meatballs until browned all over. Remove meatballs to 2-quart casserole dish.

Remove skillet from heat and save 2 tablespoons drippings, adding more butter if necessary. Add flour, remaining salt and pepper, stirring until smooth. Gradually stir in beef broth and bring mixture to a boil, stirring constantly. Add remaining dill and cream.

Pour over meatballs in casserole dish. Cover and bake 30 minutes. Garnish meatballs with fresh dill if using. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 330 calories, 24 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 120 mg cholesterol, 850 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 17 g protein

LIMU-STUFFED BAKED FISH

6 thin white fish fillets (any fish of your choice)

1/3 cup shoyu

6 slices bacon

3 cups ogo, chopped into 3 inch pieces, divided

1 round onion, diced

6 ti leaves

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In baking pan, dip or brush fish with shoyu. On each fillet, place 1 strip of bacon and 1/2 cup ogo. Evenly sprinkle diced onion and remaining shoyu over fillets and fold them in half. Wrap each tightly with ti leaf. Bake 30 minutes. Serve on platter with more shoyu. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 420 calories, 23 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 135 mg cholesterol, 1,200 mg sodium, 6 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 44 g protein

PICKLED OGO

2 pounds ogo, available at seafood counter of most local markets

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 medium onion, sliced

1 Hawaiian chile pepper, minced

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3/4 cup shoyu

1 tablespoon sugar

In medium pot over high, bring water to boil and blanch ogo about 2 minutes. Drain well; chop into 4-inch sections; set aside.

In large mixing bowl, combine sesame oil, sesame seeds, garlic, onion, chile pepper, vinegar, shoyu and sugar; mix well. Add limu to mixture and mix well. Pack tightly in glass jars. Cover and refrigerate 1 day before serving. Makes 48 servings.

Approximate nutritional information, per 1/4 cup serving: 15 calories, 300 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrate, no fat, cholesterol, fiber, sugar or protein

