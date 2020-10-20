Marcus Mariota set to return to Raiders’ active roster

Former Saint Louis and Oregon star quarterback Marcus Mariota of the Las Vegas Raiders has been designated to return from the injured reserve on Tuesday, according to reports.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and Tennessee Titans signal-caller was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7 because of what was reported as a strained pec, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Under new NFL rules adopted during the pandemic, teams are allowed to place any number of players on a three-game injured reserve list. Mariota was removed from the three-week list on Sept. 30 at which time the Raiders had 21 days to return him to the active roster.

Mariota remained out since Sept. 30, with Nathan Peterman being the game-day backup to Derek Carr.

But according to Albert Breer, the Raiders designated Mariota to return.

The Raiders signed Mariota to a two-year deal worth $17.6 million in March after an injury-filled career with the Titans, who now have Ryan Tannehill at quarterback.