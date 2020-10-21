Heavy showers, possible thunderstorms expected for Kauai and Oahu today

Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms are expected over Kauai and Oahu today, forecasters said, especially through the afternoon hours. Isolated showers are expected for the eastern Hawaiian islands.

The National Weather Service also said wet and humid conditions are expected to linger through early next week due to “a plume of deep tropical moisture” approaching the isles.

Today’s forecast for Kauai and Oahu is mostly cloudy this afternoon, with showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. The forecast for Maui and Hawaii island is partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Highs during the day range from 84 to 90 degrees, and lows tonight range from 69 to 74. Only light winds of up to 10 mph are expected through tonight.

The NWS continues to warn of nuisance flooding, with observed ocean water levels running up to 10 inches higher than predicted in some areas.

Impacts include flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation of low-lying roads, docks boat ramps and other infrastructure.

Surf, on the other hand, is expected to remain below seasonal averages on all shorelines for the next few days, forecasters said, with little swell energy passing by.

Surf is expected to remain at flat to 2 feet for west shores today through Thursday, while surf for all remaining shores is expected to remain at 2 to 4 feet today through Thursday.

Forecasters warn that some periods of heavy showers over a particular area could translate to localized flooding concerns for Kauai and Oahu.

On Tuesday, a high of 88 degrees in Hilo matched the previous records for that day set in both 1992 and 2015. It was the seventh record high match for Hilo so far this month, in addition to two record highs that surpassed previous ones.