Free COVID-19 testing available in Waikiki and Ko Olina today

Free COVID-19 testing continues on Oahu today at the Waikiki Shell and Ko Olina Center.

Walk-thru testing is open to the public with priority given to visitor industry workers and city employees.

Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waikiki Shell, 2805 Monsarrat Ave. in front of the ticket booth and at the Ko Olina Center at 92-1047 Olani St.

Individuals are encouraged to pre-register online at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

Print a voucher from the website and bring it with you to any of the test sites along with a photo identification card.

If you are unable to print a voucher, one will be created for you at the test site.

For more information, call the city COVID-19 information hotline at 768-CITY(2489).