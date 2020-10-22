Free COVID-19 testing available in Waikiki and Ko Olina today

Free COVID-19 testing continues on Oahu today at the Waikiki Shell and Ko Olina Center.
Walk-thru testing is open to the public with priority given to visitor industry workers and city employees.
Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waikiki Shell, 2805 Monsarrat Ave. in front of the ticket booth and at the Ko Olina Center at 92-1047 Olani St.
Individuals are encouraged to pre-register online at www.doineedacovid19test.com.
Print a voucher from the website and bring it with you to any of the test sites along with a photo identification card.
If you are unable to print a voucher, one will be created for you at the test site.
For more information, call the city COVID-19 information hotline at 768-CITY(2489).
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.