Hawaii reports 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths, and 102 new cases statewide

Hawaii health officials reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 102 new infections statewide today, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 206 deaths and 14,335 cases.

No further details about the latest fatalities were immediately released.

On Wednesday, the department announced 14 new fatalities, including 10 fatalities of residents of Hawaii island nursing homes that had previously been reported by the Hilo Medical Center and Hawaii County. The other four deaths reported Wednesday were Oahu residents.

Hilo County officials have said that the Big Island’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 40, however state health officials now have yet to verify coronavirus as a factor in 12 of those Big Island deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is over 222,000 today.

As of today, 2,897 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 11,232 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or 78% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 44 new releases today.

Today’s new infection cases include 52 on Oahu, 29 on Hawaii island, 18 in Maui County and three residents diagnosed outside the state.

