Oahu under flood advisory with thunderstorms possible

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood Advisory for Oahu until 2:15 p.m. today as heavy rains falls on much of the island.

“At 11:02 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over parts of Oahu,” the advisory says. “Rain was falling at a rate of 0.5 to 1.5 inches per hour.”

The advisory covers Waipahu, Kunia, Waikele, Ewa Beach, Pearl City, Kapolei, Makakilo, Mililani, Iroquois Point, Wheeler Field, Aiea, Halawa, Salt Lake, Nanakuli, Barbers Point, Moanalua, Waianae, Waimalu, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Kalaeloa Airport, according to the weather service.

The forecast calls for heavy showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms for Kauai and Oahu through Friday, while the humidity and light trades are expected to stick around through early next week. Maui County and Hawaii island are expected to remain more stable, with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers.

High temperatures range from 86 to 91 degrees, and lows tonight from 65 to 74 for most islands. Trade winds statewide should be variable up to 15 mph, forecasters said.

Weather Service forecasters also noted a record daily maximum rainfall of 2.26 inches at Honolulu on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record for the day of 0.68 inches set in 1969. Most of the rainfall occurred within a one-hour period over Honolulu airport.

The National Weather Service continues to warn of nuisance coastal flooding due a combination of higher than predicted ocean water levels and high, astronomical tides during mid-morning hours.

The impacts include flooding of normally dry beaches, some minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation of typically vulnerable, low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and infrastructure.

A brown water advisory was also issued late this morning for Haleiwa Beach Park on Oahu due to storm-water runoff entering coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of the water when it is brown.

Surf is expected to remain low in all areas: 0 to 2 feet for western shores, and 1 to 3 feet for northern and southern shores today through Friday. For eastern shores, surf at 2 to 4 feet this morning subsides to 1 to 3 feet this afternoon through Friday.

Forecasters say there may be a temporary lull in the wet weather Friday night, but not for long as a new area of moisture is expected to move over the islands from the east, bringing rain to Maui County and the Big Island, and more rainy weather through early next week.

Trade winds are not expected to return until late next week.